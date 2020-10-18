Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

BAND opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

