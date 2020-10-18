Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.81 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

