Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. 7,351,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,487. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.