Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.22 ($33.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €30.99 ($36.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -37.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

