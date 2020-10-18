Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,041.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,547.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

