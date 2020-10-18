Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.