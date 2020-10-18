Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 553 ($7.22) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.35.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

