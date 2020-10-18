Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 553 ($7.22) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.35.

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit