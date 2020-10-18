Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.35. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

