Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.21 ($79.07).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €63.12 ($74.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.34 and a 200 day moving average of €55.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.