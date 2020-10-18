Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. 1,055,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,858. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 177.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

