Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. 1,055,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,858. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

