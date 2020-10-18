Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 290.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.