Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carnival (LON:CCL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

LON CCL opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,011.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 996.82. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

