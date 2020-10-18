Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.19.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,445,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,608,000 after purchasing an additional 953,420 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,507,000 after purchasing an additional 860,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.