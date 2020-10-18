BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $688,285.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Donegal Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Donegal Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.