BidaskClub Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

