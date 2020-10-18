BidaskClub Downgrades Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GTH stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.