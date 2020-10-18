BidaskClub Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10,594.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit