BidaskClub Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.23.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10,594.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.