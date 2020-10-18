BidaskClub Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AFYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,718.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Afya by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 516,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

