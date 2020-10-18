BidaskClub Lowers frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.24 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

