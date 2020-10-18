BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROCK. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $136,000.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.