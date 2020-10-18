BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROCK. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $136,000.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

