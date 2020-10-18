BidaskClub Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit