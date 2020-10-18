BidaskClub Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

