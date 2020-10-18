BidaskClub Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $831.92 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 0.83. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.