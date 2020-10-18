BidaskClub Upgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the period.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

