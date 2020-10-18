BidaskClub Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $100,293 and have sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

