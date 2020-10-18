Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 242,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
