BLAST (BLAST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $104,906.59 and approximately $429.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001808 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000376 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,026,650 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.