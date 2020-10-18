Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.