BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.49 ($51.17).

BNP stock opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.00. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit