BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.49 ($51.17).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.00. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.