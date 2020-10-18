Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

BPF.UN stock opened at C$8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.34 and a 1 year high of C$17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.16.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

