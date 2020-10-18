Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. 6,807,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

