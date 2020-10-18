Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.44. 3,446,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

