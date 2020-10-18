Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $26,906,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $284,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,033,006 shares in the company, valued at $196,219,489.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.