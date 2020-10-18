Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.