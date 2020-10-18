Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,385,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948,471. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

