Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 41.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

