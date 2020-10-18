Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.