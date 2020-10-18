Brokerages Set Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT at $10.00

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,150 shares of company stock worth $981,375. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 553,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $296.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.