Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,306 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 390,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

