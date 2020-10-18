Canaccord Genuity Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $22.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

