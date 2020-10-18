Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $180.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

