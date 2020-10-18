Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

