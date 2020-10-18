CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

