Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

CAT traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

