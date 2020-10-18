CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:IGR opened at $6.02 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

