CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
NYSE:IGR opened at $6.02 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
