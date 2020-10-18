Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.60 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.90 ($4.59).

CEC1 stock opened at €4.54 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.60. Ceconomy AG has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of €5.30 ($6.24).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

