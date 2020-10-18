Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Century Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned about 1.61% of Century Bancorp worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $26,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,406,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300,802.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

