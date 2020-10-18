CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.84.

CGI stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

