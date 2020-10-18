Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,286.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $1,286.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist restated a buy rating and set a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,204.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $192,969,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

