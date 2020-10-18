Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $14.12 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Chromia has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $1.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,059,481 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin.

